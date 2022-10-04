PrairieView Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,087,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,223,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,669,000 after buying an additional 573,816 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after buying an additional 406,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,372,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,267,000 after buying an additional 334,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,638,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

