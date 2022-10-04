PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

SCZ stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

