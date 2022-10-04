PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

AVSU opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $54.55.

