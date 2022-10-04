PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

FNDE stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58.

