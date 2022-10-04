PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

