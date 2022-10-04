Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$134.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$85.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.18 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.38.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.2200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

