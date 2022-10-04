Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 1.7%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.36 ($0.03). 481,464 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 332,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00.

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

