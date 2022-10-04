Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RXDX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 546,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 624,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

