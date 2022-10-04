ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.15

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -613.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.