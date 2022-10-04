ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.33. 580,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,144,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 495,781 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

