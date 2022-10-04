Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.49. Proterra shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 8,376 shares changing hands.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Proterra Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Proterra during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

