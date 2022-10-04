Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
