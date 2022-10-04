Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

