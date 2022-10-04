QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.5% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.69. 224,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

