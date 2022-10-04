Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $33.75 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $84.95 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.01595225 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00029659 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.