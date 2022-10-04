Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

RMYHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $9.00 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

