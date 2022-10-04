Raymond James Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$39.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.25. 114,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,351. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.17.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.