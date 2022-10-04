Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.79.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of RLLMF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.42.
Real Matters Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
