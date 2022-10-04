Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

10/4/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00.

9/29/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

8/25/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $140.00.

8/21/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $118.00 to $125.00.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $197.00 to $184.00.

8/19/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00.

8/15/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. 173,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

