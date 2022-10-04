Refereum 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.56 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $31.04 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level.Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

