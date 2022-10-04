Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.11. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $328,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,382.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,180 shares of company stock worth $2,602,011. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

