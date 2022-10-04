Reviewing Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Rating) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,132.13%.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.70 -$14.17 million ($0.66) -0.61

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -54.85% -22.58% -16.31%

Summary

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

