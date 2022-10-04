Reviewing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SolarWinds and Gorilla Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 0 4 1 0 2.20 Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

SolarWinds presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Gorilla Technology Group.

This table compares SolarWinds and Gorilla Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $718.63 million 1.89 -$51.41 million ($4.11) -2.05 Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -91.47% 1.07% 0.49% Gorilla Technology Group N/A -80.44% 5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Gorilla Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including websites, servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides a suite of application performance management software that enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and web performance management; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

