Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $23.73. Revolve Group shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 6,715 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.