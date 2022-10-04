Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Holdings Decreased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,488 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.33% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

