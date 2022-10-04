Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rice Partnership LLC cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 3.8 %

AXP opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

