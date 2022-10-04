Rice Partnership LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.