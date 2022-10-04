Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

