Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.