Richelieu Gestion PLC Buys 4,332 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,692. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.