Richelieu Gestion PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.55. 30,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,423. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.