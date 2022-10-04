Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the period. Li-Cycle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 50,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,446. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Cowen cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

