Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $2.73 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Polaris accounts for 3.1% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.76. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

