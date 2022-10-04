Richelieu Gestion PLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 411,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

