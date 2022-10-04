Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 1,888 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richelieu Gestion PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 3.5% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,047. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

