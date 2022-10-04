Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 5.4 %

MRO traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 444,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532,485. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

