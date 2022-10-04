Richelieu Gestion PLC Sells 54,888 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Richelieu Gestion PLC reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,888 shares during the period. Chemours comprises 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chemours by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 55,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. StockNews.com cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

