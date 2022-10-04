Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.52–$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.60 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.36 billion.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.87. 4,278,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,271. The stock has a market cap of $271.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 72.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 733,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 446,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 329,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

