Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

