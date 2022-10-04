RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CNPOF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

