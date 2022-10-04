RNC Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $273.53 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

