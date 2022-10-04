RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,878 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 540,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

