RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,998 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sempra worth $46,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

