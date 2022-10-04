RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,545 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

