RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.