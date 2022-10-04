RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

