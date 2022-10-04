Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

