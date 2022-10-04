Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOND traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.68. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,569. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26.

