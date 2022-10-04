Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,558 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 754,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,047. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.244 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

