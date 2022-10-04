Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ROST traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $88.66. 118,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.