Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Cut by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust comprises about 1.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.31% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 893.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,446. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

